Carmel of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Mass Times

Holy Mass is celebrated at 7:30am daily except on special feast days (see Special Events for details).

Exposition

The Blessed Sacrament is exposed from after the 7:30 am Mass on 1st Fridays and 1st Sundays of each Month, usually concluding with Benediction at 3 pm, as well as on a number of other major liturgical feasts.

One Hour With Jesus

1st Sunday of each month

2.00pm Office of None (afternoon prayer of the Church)

2.15- 3.00pm Silent Prayer before the Blessed Sacrament

3.00pm Benediction