Carmel of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Launceston, Tasmania

“I will seek Him, whom my soul loves.”

Welcome to

Launceston Carmel.

Since 1948, we have been blessed to live with joy the Teresian charism of hidden prayer and sacrifice, praise, adoration and thanksgiving at the heart of the Church in the Archdiocese of Hobart. Initially founded at Longford in northern rural Tasmania, and now nestled in the hills above the Cataract Gorge overlooking the City of Launceston, we live our purely contemplative vocation as St Teresa desired within the strict enclosure, which creates the ‘cloistered desert’ where a life of intense prayer as intimate friendship with Christ can flourish for the sake of the Church and the world.

“This house is a heaven, if one can be had on earth. Here we have a very happy life if one is pleased with only pleasing God.”

Mass Times

Holy Mass is celebrated at 7:30am daily except on special feast days (see Special Events for details).

Exposition

The Blessed Sacrament is exposed from after the 7:30 am Mass on 1st Fridays and 1st Sundays of each Month, usually concluding with Benediction at 3 pm, as well as on a number of other major liturgical feasts.

One Hour With Jesus

1st Sunday of each month

2.00pm Office of None (afternoon prayer of the Church)
2.15- 3.00pm Silent Prayer before the Blessed Sacrament
Only one who values her little place in the Choir before the tabernacle more highly than all the splendour of the world can live here, can truly find a joy that no worldly splendour has to offer.
