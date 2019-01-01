Carmel of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Our History in Tasmania
Gaining courage from those who have gone before us.
Since 1948, we have been blessed to live with joy the Teresian charism of hidden prayer and sacrifice, praise, adoration and thanksgiving at the heart of the Church in the Archdiocese of Hobart. Initially founded at Longford in northern rural Tasmania, and now nestled in the hills above the Cataract Gorge overlooking the City of Launceston, we live our purely contemplative vocation as St Teresa desired within the strict enclosure, which creates the ‘cloistered desert’ where a life of intense prayer as intimate friendship with Christ can flourish for the sake of the Church and the world.
Seeking union with God in friendship with Christ.
Walking in the footsteps of St Teresa, under Our Lady’s protection.
Giving ourselves “entirely and without reserve to him who is everything.”
Holy Mass is celebrated at 7:30am daily except on special feast days (see Special Events for details).
The Blessed Sacrament is exposed from after the 7:30 am Mass on 1st Fridays and 1st Sundays of each Month, usually concluding with Benediction at 3 pm, as well as on a number of other major liturgical feasts.
2.00pm Office of None (afternoon prayer of the Church)
2.15- 3.00pm Silent Prayer before the Blessed Sacrament
3.00pm Benediction